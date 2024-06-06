Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.26% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 593,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

USTB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 31,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

