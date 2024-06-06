Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 155,732 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.7% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 1,198,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

