Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,979 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 2,284,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

