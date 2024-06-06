Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $608,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,060. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

