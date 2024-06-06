Trademark Financial Management LLC Makes New $698,000 Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.96% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 816,262 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,821,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,482,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 839.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 261,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 74,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,274. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

