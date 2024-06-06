Trademark Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,574,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,764,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

