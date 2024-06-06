Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Buys 25,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) Director James T. Treace bought 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,618.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

TMCI opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

