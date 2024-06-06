TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

