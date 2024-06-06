Truist Financial Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $66.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. 605,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,536. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

