TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $520.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

