Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.48

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 7346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $913.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 367,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

