Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $519,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

