Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 1%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $64.45. 4,192,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 19,922,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

