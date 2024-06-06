UBS Group Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $375.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $330.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.79.

NYSE TT opened at $323.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $338.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

