UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.12.

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. UiPath has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 0.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 93.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,271.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

