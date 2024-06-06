United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.20)-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.79 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.200-0.200 EPS.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.61. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

