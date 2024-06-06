United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $25,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 88.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,001,000 after buying an additional 169,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $640.71. The stock had a trading volume of 382,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.49 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $676.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

