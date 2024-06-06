UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.10 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $30.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $501.41. 1,546,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,244. The firm has a market cap of $461.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.