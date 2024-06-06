Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 510.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $293,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Unity Software by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,720. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

