USDB (USDB) Price Tops $1.00

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. USDB has a market cap of $419.21 million and $46.20 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 418,584,704 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 418,410,379.1584367. The last known price of USDB is 1.00235976 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $43,868,543.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

