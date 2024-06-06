Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.