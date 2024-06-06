VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,509 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $35,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $28.59. 438,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,210. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

