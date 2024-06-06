Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.76. 26,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,263. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.78.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

