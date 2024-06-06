Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Vawter Financial Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.59. 2,280,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

