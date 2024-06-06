Vawter Financial Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 253.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 209,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. 314,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,406. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

