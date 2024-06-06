Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys New Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 659,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,044. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

