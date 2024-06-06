Vawter Financial Ltd. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,991. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

