Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $1,328,600.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $410,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 484,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.04.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
