Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.87% of Veeva Systems worth $268,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after purchasing an additional 244,599 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,543,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $181.98 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.08.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.