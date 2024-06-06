Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) is Rudius Management LP’s Largest Position

Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 28,658.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717,240 shares during the quarter. Veralto accounts for approximately 40.4% of Rudius Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rudius Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Veralto worth $141,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.74. 382,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,211. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

