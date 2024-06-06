Verasity Price Down 6.8% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $50.57 million and $9.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001858 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.