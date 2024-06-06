Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0733 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $19,740.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,063.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.25 or 0.00699731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00119594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00041683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00230040 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00061177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00089568 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,537,622 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.