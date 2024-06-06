Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $15.62. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 87,061 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 24.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Viasat by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Viasat by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Viasat by 44.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Viasat by 9.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

