Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $15.62. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 87,061 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Viasat
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viasat Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.