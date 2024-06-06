Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 4.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $56.17. Approximately 425,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,010,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

