VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 29,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.