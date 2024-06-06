Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.61

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $12.03. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 122,248 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,179 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,405 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

