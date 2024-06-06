Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $13.02. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 70,005 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $786.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.