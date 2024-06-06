Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NFJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. 225,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,110. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

