Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $2,086,000.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,364,777 shares in the company, valued at $307,258,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Shares of VITL opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

