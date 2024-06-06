Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Shares Down 1.4%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.98. Approximately 782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Vonovia Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.