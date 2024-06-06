W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.58.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.