W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187,022 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

