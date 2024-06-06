Walken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $3.29 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,646,046 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

