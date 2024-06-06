WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Large Volume Increase

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 275,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 290,016 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.78.

Several research firms have commented on WKME. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

WalkMe Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

