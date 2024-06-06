Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) were up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 191,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 460,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wallbox

Wallbox Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wallbox by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 9.8% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $8,923,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wallbox

(Get Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.