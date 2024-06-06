Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.07. 1,904,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,321,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.