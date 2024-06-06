Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $75.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $67.13. 3,364,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,334,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.
Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $540.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
