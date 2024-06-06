Wanchain Reaches One Day Volume of $3.32 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.95 million and $3.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00051205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,033,692 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

