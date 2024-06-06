Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $305.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.20.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $306.96 on Friday. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.18 and its 200-day moving average is $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

