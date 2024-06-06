Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rubrik (RBRK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2024 – Rubrik was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Rubrik was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/21/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Rubrik Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of RBRK stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,411. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

