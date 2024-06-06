Wells Fargo & Company Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $75.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.22% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,653. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

